I leave Chippa United as first coach to finish his contract - Mokwena

The tactician has opened up about his four-month spell at the Chilli Boys where he was in charge of one competitive match

Former assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena has boasted about being the first head coach to see out his contract with the club.

The 35-year-old recently surprisingly parted ways with the Chilli Boys a month after club chairman Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi indicated they are looking to keep him for the long term.

However, the Chilli Boys, who have a history of firing coaches in South African football, announced Mokwena will leave the club when his short-term deal expired at the end of last month.

Mokwena had joined the Eastern Cape-based side in March 2020 on loan from , but he departed as a proud man.

“We only played one match, but there’s a lot of positives that one can take. That 0-0 draw was something that we were prepared to take as a positive," Mokwena told IOL.

"By default, it means I leave the club undefeated! I leave Chippa United as the first coach to finish his contract. I finished my stay without getting fired."

The 2019/20 season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic shortly after Chippa's goalless draw with in a match on March 7.

The Chilli Boys confirmed a collaboration with the High Performance Centre at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) during Mokwena's time with the club.

“Those are the positives. Beyond that is what we’ve done for the club and they will benefit in the future," he added.

"We have an agreement with the High Performance Centre at Nelson Mandela Bay. We’ve set up a few good processes."

According to the publication, Mokwena was unwilling to speak about his future plans with his contract with Pirates having expired on Tuesday, June 30.

Mokwena was demoted to assistant coach following the arrival of German tactician Josef Zinnbauer at Pirates midway through the current season.

However, the former Platinum Stars assistant coach took a study leave and he was later appointed Chippa head coach replacing Norman Mapeza.

It remains to be seen whether Mokwena, who is highly-rated by Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza, will return to the club when the suspended campaign resumes.