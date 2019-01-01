I-League: Mohun Bagan likely to sign Alexander Romario Jesuraj from Chennai City

The winger could soon be playing for the Kolkata-based side after lifting the I-League title with Chennai City...

are close to agreeing to a deal for Chennai City forward Alexander Romario Jesuraj for the 2019-20 season of the , Goal has learnt.



The winger is likely to join the Green and Maroons after a title-winning season in the I-League with Chennai City.



Jesuraj has been a part of the Coimbatore-based side since 2017. In two seasons, the 22-year-old made 34 appearances and scored three league goals for Chennai City. Interestingly, two of his three goals were against Bagan's arch-rivals .



Playing on the right flank, Jesuraj was part of an attacking quartet that included the Spanish trio of Nestor Gordillo, Sandro Rodriguez and Pedro Manzi.

Under the Singaporean coach Akbar Nawas, the four players formed an integral part of the side, scoring 40 goals between themselves and helping the Tamil Nadu side win their maiden I-League title in only their third year of existence in Indian top-flight football.



Hailing from Dindigul, Jesuraj has earlier represented in the U-13 category, while breaking into the Tamil Nadu U-16 team at the age of 13 itself.



At Bagan, Jesuraj is expected to face stiff competition from Sheikh Faiaz and Surabuddin Mollick for a place in the starting eleven under new Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna.



Jesuraj is expected to link up with the squad in Goa, where the Mohun Bagan senior team are conducting a pre-season training camp. The team left Kolkata on Monday with 20 first-team domestic players and eight trialists.