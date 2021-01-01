I-League Round-up: Komron Tursunov scores fastest goal in history, Churchill Brothers off to flying start

TRAU were held by Real Kashmir despite Tursunov's historic goal...

TRAU FC and shared the spoils in the clash held at the Ground in Kolkata.

The day kicked-off on a bright note as TRAU's Komron Tursunov wrote his name into the history books of the I-League by scoring the fastest ever goal in the competition's history.

The Tajikistan international midfielder gave TRAU the lead against Real Kashmir within nine seconds from kick-off. Helder Lobato sent a long ball from TRAU's half which was intercepted by Real Kashmir's Haroon Amiri and it then reached Tursunov. The former Mohun Bagan player took a touch and netted the opening goal with a terrific shot from the edge of the box.

The Kashmiri club was rattled and it took time for them to regroup. The Manipuri club dominated proceedings in the first half but failed to extend their lead.

In the second half, David Robertson's side adopted an aggressive approach in search of an equaliser while TRAU were happy to sit back and hit the opposition with counter-attacks.

Real Kashmir were rewarded for their efforts in the 70th minute when Mason Robertson restored parity from Sena Ralte's free-kick.

Bernardez's hat-trick secures win for Churchill

In the second match of the day, routed 5-2 to begin their season on a high at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, West Bengal.

Slovenian forward Luka Majcen scored the opening goal in the second minute of the match but Indian Arrows' Vanlaruatfela scored the equaliser in the ninth minute.

The All Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side then took the lead in the 21st minute from the penalty spot. Forward Gurkirat Singh was brought down inside the box and he himself took the spot-kick.

Clayvin Bernardez scored in the 35th minute to equalise for the Goan club. Churchill could have gone in front just minutes before the half time when Majcen attempted a header from inside the box but credit to Arrows goalkeeper Aahan Prakash who pulled off a brilliant save to keep the scores level before the break.

After a valiant performance in the first half, S Venkatesh's young side failed to outmuscle Churchill's big boys who continuously tormented the Arrows backline. The Honduran forward scored the second goal of the night in the 58th minute to put Churchill Brothers in front again and then completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute.

Majcen scored his second and his team's fifth goal in the 75th minute to seal a convincing win against the Indian Arrows.