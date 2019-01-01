I-League: Gokulam Kerala's Bino George confirms Marcus Joseph and Charles Teiko Folley signings

Gokulam Kerala are looking to add firepower up front...

Gokulam Kerala head coach Bino George is hoping to get his team back on track in the I-League with new signings in the January transfer window.

He confirmed two new additions to the squad as Goal had reported earlier . Trinidad and Tobago striker Marcus Joseph and Ghanaian forward Charles Teiko Folley have joined the team and the Kerala-born coach is hoping to field them against Churchill Brothers on Thursday.

"When Antonio German left, it affected the team because we had no foreign striker. I have confidence about my players but the confidence of the boys went down (without a foreign striker). We have signed two strikers in the new window. Marcos Joseph (Trinidad and Tobago) and Charles Atokiyo**(check name)** (Ghana). Hopefully (they will play on Thursday). Their registration is almost complete," Bino George confirmed ahead of their I-League clash in Goa.

Gokulam Kerala have become a revolving door for strikers. Henry Kisekka was a hit after joining in January but he left for Mohun Bagan at the end of the 2017-18 season. The 2018-19 season has seen three strikers - Antonio German, Arthur Kouassi and Joel Sunday - join and leave the club.

Bino George is hoping the new recruits will change their luck in front of goal, similar to what transpired in the second-half of last season. "Now with the two foreign strikers joining, the confidence of my boys will also increase. All the teams have their foreign strikers doing well for them, except for Jobby (Justin) at East Bengal."



