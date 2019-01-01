I-League 2018-19: Outstanding Robertson punishes frail Mohun Bagan

Questions on Sankar Lal Chakraborty's tactics after Mohun Bagan lose to Real Kashmir...

Mohun Bagan succumbed to their second successive defeat in I-league after they went down 2-1 to Real Kashmir at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon.

Mason Robertson (33', 73') scored both the goals for the visitors whereas Sony Norde (42') was on target for Bagan with a sublime free-kick.

Shankar Lal Chakraborty rang in five changes after the 2-1 defeat to NEROCA FC. Aser Dipanda, Sankar Roy, Darren Caldeira, Azharuddin Mallick and Gurjinder Kumar were axed from the starting line-up after a poor show in Imphal. Sony Norde made a comeback after injury and slotted in at the left flank whereas Henry Kisekka started upfront as the lone striker.



For Real Kashmir Mason Robertson was reinstated in the starting line-up and Gnohere Krizo was left out of the matchday squad.



It was one way traffic for the entire first-half as Mohun Bagan started to dominate proceedings right from the first whistle. Chakraborty said that his team would go for three points in the pre-match conference and his team showed that they meant business.



Norde was showing flashes of brilliance whenever he got on the ball. Loveday Okechukwu and Aaron Katebe were given the responsibility to mark the Haitian and the duo did a decent job in marking him.



It was against the run of play that Kashmir scored the opener in the 33rd minute when Mason Robertson beat Arijit Bagui in an aerial battle and headed home a cross floated in by Surchandra Singh.



Bagan started pressing with more urgency after conceding and kept knocking on Kashmir's door for the equaliser.



It was Norde who brought back the Mariners back into the game with a sublime free-kick that flew into the top corner while Bilal Khan could only stand and watch.

More to follow...



