I-League 2018-19: Churchill Brothers play out 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir

Farhan Ganie gave Real Kashmir the lead but it was cancelled out by Churchill star Willis Plaza....

The I-League 2018-19 title race further spices up as contenders Churchill Brothers and Real Kashmir manage a 1-1 draw in a crucial encounter on Thursday at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.

Farhan Ganie gave the visitors the lead in the 55th minute from a long range strike but Willis Plaza scored his 16th goal of the league to guarantee at least a point for Churchill.

Petre Gigiu made three changes in the Churchill Brothers starting XI which defeated Indian Arrows 2-1 in their last match. Wayne Vaz, Khalid Aucho and Richard Costa returned in the lineup replacing Nenad Novakovic, Nickson Castanha and Israil Gurung.

David Robertson too made a change in the Real Kashmir lineup which defeated league Chennai City FC in their last game. Riwtick Das made his way into the starting XI replacing star striker Gnohere Krizo.

Coach Robertson deployed his son Mason as the lone striker for Real Kashmir as both Krizo and Abednego Tetteh missed the clash due to suspension.

The visitors enjoyed slightly better possession in the first half and came close to score on two occasions. The first chance was squandered by Armand Bazie who failed to nod the ball in from a handshaking distance from Mason’s cross.

Farhan Ganie failed to convert the other chance just minutes before the half time as he attempted a shot at goal from inside the box. Credit to Churchill defender Hussein Eldor who valiantly stopped the shot.

Both teams started the second half with more intensity as they needed full points to climb to the top of the league table.

Wayne Vaz had almost scored an own goal from Mason Robertson’s cross but thankfully his shot was not on target and went out for a corner.

Real Kashmir finally broke the deadlock from that corner kick as Farhan Ganie found the back of the net. Surchandra Singh floated a cross which was initially fisted out by James Kithan. Ganie received the ball and attempted a shot which got blocked but did not make a mistake in his second attempt as the ball went in.

The top scorer of the league Willis Plaza netted his 16th goal for Churchill in the 70th minute to restore parity in the match. N. Mohanraj found Plaza at the edge of the box who took one touch and found the back of the net.

Churchill's intensity of attacks increased after Plaza's equaliser as they maintained the pressure in the attacking third by Real Kashmir's resolute defending denied them from scoring an equaliser.

Neither team make it to the top of the league table after today's draw as they both have 29 points from 15 matches, one less than leaders Chennai City.