I-League 2018-19: Churchill Brothers come from behind to trump Gokulam Kerala

Gokulam Kerala were consigned to their fourth consecutive defeat...

Willis Plaza scored a brace as Churchill Brothers beat Gokulam Kerala 3-1 in I-League on Thursday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Marcus Joseph (14') gave Gokulam Kerala an early lead but Dawda Ceesay (37') pulled the hosts back. Willis Plaza sealed the fate of the game with a second-half brace (57', 90+1' and returned to the top of the goalscorers' chart.

Petre Gigiu had to make do with his lineup as Nenad Novakovic missed the game due to a suspension. Hussein Eldor was back from injury along with Wayne Vaz with Nickson Castanha making way for the latter. The other changes saw Chesterpoul Lyngdoh and Anthony Wolfe replace Nicholas Fernandes and Vinil Poojary.

Gokulam's new signings Marcus Joseph and Charles Folley featured in the matchday squad with the former getting a start. Arnab Das Sharma replaced Shibinraj Kunniyil in goal.

It was a goalkeeping blunder that gave the visitors the lead as James Kithan let the ball slip in between his legs as Marcus Joseph tries his luck from outside the box.

Willis Plaza had a golden opportunity to draw level in the 18th minute but shot wide despite staring at an open goal. Another goalkeeping lapse, this time by Sharma, allowed Richard Costa to lay it off for a shot but the home side failed to capitalize.

However, Churchill Brothers managed to finish the half on equal footing as Ceesay blasted the ball past a hapless Sharma after the spadework was done by Costa to deliver the final pass from the left

in the 37th minute.





Another couple of chances befell the hosts as Sharma was at hand to deny a shot at goal by Chesterpoul and Wolfe's header on target. The Red Machines eventually pulled ahead in the 57th minute. Plaza made amends for a lacklustre first half show to divert Chesterpoul's cross into the back of the net.

Churchill were hungry for more and forced the opponents onto their the back foot. Plaza scored his second goal in the injury time as received Aucho's pass danced past the Gokulam defenders to slot home.

The win takes Churchill second on the table with 21 points from 12 games while Gokulam Kerala remain eighth with 10 points from as many games.

