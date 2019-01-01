Roberto Eslava's penalty earns Chennai City a point against Aizawl FC

After a goalless draw against Mohun Bagan in their opener, Aizawl FC have picked up a point against the defending champions...

held 1-1 in an 2018-19 clash under the floodlit Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram, on Friday.

William Lalnufela's (9') early strike was cancelled out by Roberto Eslava (41' pen) who converted from the spot as the defending champions dropped points in successive games.

Aizawl coach Stanley Rozario reinstated Lalnufela into his first 11 in place of Abdoulaye Kanoute. Akbar Nawas made as many as three changes following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Punjab FC. Pedro Manzi, Shem Marton Eugene and Pradison Mariyadasan made way for Bijay Chhetri, Pravitto Raju and Jishnu Balakrishnan.

The deadlock was broken early as Lalnunfela latched on to a brilliant through ball by Alfred Jaryan to give his side the lead in the ninth minute.

It could have been 1-1 in the 18th minute but Pravitto Raju's header into the ground off a Katsumi Yusa free-kick lobbed too hard and went over. The hosts too missed their opportunity to double their lead as Amadou Sissoko failed to make the best of Lalnunfela's pass in the opponent's box.

Jockson Dhas was guilty of putting down a couple of clear chances for the visitors while Aizawl goalkeeper Lalremruata was at hand to block Mashoor Thangalakath other than Ajith Kumar's long range effort going inches wide the 35th minute as Aizawl sustained the onslaught until Chawnghlut Lalrosanga conceded a penalty with a handball in the box off Yusa's cross.

Eslava converted the resultant penalty in the 41st minute as the teams were locked with a goal each at the break.

Lalremruata saved his side's blushes by rushing off his line to sweep the ball off'f the feet of Mashoor who had snatched the ball from last man Richard Kassaga in the 54th minute.

Then in the 76th minute, Aizawl substitute defender K.lal Hmangaihkima made a crucial interception to prevent Mashoor from getting on the end of Yusa's incisive pass before Syed Pasha almost made an impact after coming off the bench but headed wide the resultant flag-kick by Yusa.

The draw see no change in position for Aizawl and Chennai City at sixth and seventh respectively, though the southerners have a game in hand as compared to the Mizoram side.