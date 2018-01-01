I-League 2018-19: Henry Kisekka and Yuta Kinowaki on target as Mohun Bagan send Shillong Lajong packing

Two second half goals saw Mohun Bagan romp off to victory against Shillong Lajong...

Mohun Bagan picked up their second win on the trot after beating Shillong Lajong 2-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday evening.



Despite Eze Kingsley coming back into the Bagan lineup, captaincy duties were stripped off of him and handed over to Aser Dipanda for his red card in the Kolkata derby. Shankar Lal Chakraborty stuck with his new-found formation as Henry Kisseka started from the left wing.



A 6-1 hiding at the hands of Real Kashmir prompted three changes in the Shillong Lajong XI. Goalkeeper Neithovilie Chalieu and striker Sheen Stevenson were relegated to the bench as Novin Gurung was not involved in the matchday squad. Kitboklang Pale got his first career start.



Goalkeeper Phurba Tempa Lachenpa jusitified his selection with two saves of the highest order inside the first twenty minutes. First, Dipanda chested the ball down inside the box and tested the Sikkim-born but he came off with a right-footed block.



Moments later, Omar Elhusseiny failed to penetrate the Lajong net after some good build-up play from Dipanda and Kisseka in quick succession as Lachenpa pulled off a diving save.

More to follow..





