"I know more Holland players personally than Xavi does," he said at an impromptu press briefing ahead of the Nations League match in Amsterdam on Thursday (8.45pm). "Whether that's an advantage, I don't know. But it's a fact all the same," he said with a broad grin.

Barcelona legend Xavi took charge of Oranje this summer after replacing Ronald Koeman, who had resigned after the World Cup also went badly for the Netherlands. The Dutch went out in the round of 32 on penalties, just like Germany against Paraguay, with Morocco their opponents.

Klopp replaced Julian Nagelsmann as Germany coach after he offered to step down following the tournament exit. The away game in Amsterdam will now be Klopp's first in charge. He was referring to his time at Liverpool, where he managed the Reds between 2015 and 2024.

Which former Jürgen Klopp players are in the Holland squad?

Among the players Klopp still knows from those years are defensive leader Virgil van Dijk, midfield ball-winner Ryan Gravenberch and winger Cody Gakpo, all part of Xavi's new squad. He did not, however, see that as any help with his preparations: "We don't know at all what the opposition are doing," he admitted, with this set to be Xavi's first match since taking office too.