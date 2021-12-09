Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau says he did not take time to make up his mind when Al Ahly approached him and is repaying them for their faith in him after a frustrating stint in England.

Tau joined the Cairo giants in August from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in a move which divided opinion in South Africa.

Having scored five goals in six Egyptian Premier League games so far, the forward jointly leads the scorers’ chart with Zamalek’s Zizo.

He has grabbed two braces and explains how he immediately settled in Cairo where he was reunited with his former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

“When Al Ahly contacted me, we quickly reached an agreement, and I am grateful for it,” Tau told Al Ahly TV as per Kingfut.

“Al Ahly is one of the biggest clubs in Africa and the world, I am grateful for this opportunity. It feels great to be here. I did not have a problem adapting to my teammates. My ambition is to fill every role I can on the pitch, score more goals and win more trophies.

“I have always thought about representing Al Ahly, with Mosimane being the club head coach I knew he would help me bring out my best. When Al Ahly reached out to me at Brighton, I felt like everyone wanted me at Al Ahly which made me happy.”

Tau’s move to Al Ahly saw South Africans divided with some saying it was a step back for his career after having previously played Uefa Champions League football.

Others backed his return to Africa but the player is enjoying his time in Egypt where he feels Al Ahly fans are more demanding.

Mosimane has been using Tau as a forward, after previously employing him as an attacking midfielder at Sundowns.

“It depends on what the coach needs and the circumstances of the match, there are different formations where I am required to fill different roles, I have to adapt to every position,” said Tau.

“My goal against Ismaily is the most important to me because it was my first. The second goal against Ghazl El-Mahalla is the most beautiful, especially that I missed a goal-scoring chance minutes before scoring.

“Al Ahly fans have great demands, so we always have to give our best. The club is used to winning titles, so the fans expect more, and that makes me happy.”

Tau is expected to pick up from where he left off when Al Ahly resume their Egyptian Premier League campaign on December 26 following a one month break.