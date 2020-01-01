I knew Mabena was a leader after working with him at Orlando Pirates – Seema

The Siwelele manager on why Mabena was given the armband whilst sharing an update on Rantie

Bloemfontein coach Lehlohonolo Seema explains why they had decided to hand the captain’s armband to striker Ndumiso Mabena, saying he knows the skipper from their days at .

The former Lesotho international also expresses that the Globersdal-born player is a natural leader and stated why managing his legs is crucial for the 32-year-old.

On the other hand, Seema says they are yet to decide on former striker Tokelo Rantie, who is still training with Phunya Sele Sele.

“I worked with Mabena at Orlando Pirates when I was still playing,” Seema is quoted by CAJ News via the DailySun.

“He then went to Platinum Stars, where he did well. He has been a leader and that’s why we have made him captain. We are happy with the way he is going.”

Having netted eight goals out of 26 matches across all competitions coupled with four assists so far, the former Buccaneers skipper is aware of how to manage his star player.

“We need to manage him well. He is not young anymore. We give him enough rest so that we can utilize him in the games. That is why he always has the energy,” he added.

Sharing an update on the Parys-born striker who was released from Chloorkop in January, the seasoned coach says Rantie deserves another opportunity to revive his career.

“Obviously when we gave him a chance to train we asked him what he wanted. He wanted to revive his career,” the coach said.

“He [Rantie] saw his mistakes of the past, and, if somebody has seen and learned from his mistakes and where he went wrong and wants a chance, why not give him a chance?

“We were still working on his conditioning since it was long since he played.”

Rantie joined Sundowns at the beginning of the season after spending a lengthy period on trial under coach Pitso Mosimane and was ultimately handed a lifeline to showcase the talent he possesses.

However, the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions opted to terminate his contract following reports that he was ill-disciplined.