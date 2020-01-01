I joined Mamelodi Sundowns after I was snubbed by Kaizer Chiefs - Mngqithi

The Masandawana assistant manager speaks out about his ambitions and what attracted him to work with Mosimane

assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi reveals he is happy at Chloorkop because the club president Patrice Motsepe respects him and that he never imagined he will win the Caf .

The former and head coach stated he has good relations with coach Pitso Mosimane, saying he is the one that recruited him to join the Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

Although many speculate he is eyeing the head coaching job at Masandawana, the former school teacher has rubbished the talks, stating he is not aware of why he failed to impress in a job interview.

“There’s one thing people must know is that Pitso called me to work with him here at Sundowns. He called me asking me if I can help him here. He told me he has big dreams about Sundowns," Mngqithi told Isolezwe.

“He said I needed someone like you that can help me, I need someone with experience. He told me he believed I’m the right person. I received his call just two weeks after having an interview with Kaizer Chiefs.

“I honestly didn’t get the reasons why Kaizer Chiefs didn’t call me regarding the interview.”

On why he decided to join the former African champions, Mngqithi explained that Mosimane’s dream to conquer the continent really touched him.

“What really touched me is that Pitso had this dream to conquer Africa. Luckily in my first season, we won the PSL title and that was the beginning of big things at Sundowns – Pitso brought me at Sundowns," he added.

“I went to Sundowns having thought about my future. Before the interview with Chiefs, I had a chat with my mother who was not well. She asked me about my future. I told her I want to work with Sundowns or Chiefs because these are the teams that are supported in the family.

“She said she will pray for me to get the job at Sundowns if that is my wish. She was not feeling well and she passed away in December 2013. In February the following year, I was called at Sundowns.

“I’ve never had problems at Sundowns since I came here. The president respects me, the coach and the group of players. We are a family at Sundowns.

“People want me to become a head coach since there are not many local or South African coaches in the PSL. For now, I want to see how far we can go as Sundowns. To win the Champions League again would be a blessing. I have never imagined that I would ever win the Champions League medal.”

Having joined the Brazilians in 2014, the 48-year-old has helped Sundowns win three PSL titles, the Nedbank and Telkom Knockout Cups as well as the Champions League and Super Cup trophies.