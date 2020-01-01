'I hope to return to FC Porto' - Wolves star Neves outlines future plans

The Portuguese midfielder has admitted that he would like to return to his homeland when his spell at Molineux comes to an end

talisman Ruben Neves has outlined his plans to return to one day, insisting he still has unfinished business at Estadio do Dragao.

Neves rose through the youth ranks at Porto before graduating to the senior squad in 2014, and went on to make 79 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The 23-year-old spent three seasons with the Dragons before completing a £16 million ($20m) move to Molineux in 2017, where he has managed to take his career to new heights.

Neves' first year at Wolves ended with a Championship title, as Nuno Espirito Santo's men secured promotion to the Premier League in impressive style.

They then managed to defy all expectations in the top-flight, with Neves playing a key role in midfield as the Wanderers stormed to a seventh-place finish in 2018-19, qualifying for the in the process.

Wolves have made even greater strides forward this term, reaching the last 16 of that competition while also rising to sixth in the Premier League, with a place in the top four now within their sights.

Neves has contributed four goals and two assists to their cause in 43 outings across all competitions, and is reportedly attracting attention from a number of top clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are among those thought to be keeping a close eye on the international, whose current contract at Molineux is not due to expire until 2023.

However, Neves would prefer to retrace his steps when the time comes for him to leave Wolves, as he still harbours hopes of winning an elusive Primeira Liga crown.

“I hope to return to FC Porto, without a doubt,” he told O Jogo.

“I had the misfortune of not winning any title at FC Porto, so it is one more reason to want to return to fill that chapter that is missing in my career.

“If everything goes well and I have that opportunity, I would like to come back."

Neves went on to reveal that he would like to move into coaching or physiotherapy at the end of of his playing career, having never contemplated taking up a profession away from football.

He added: "I think I would be connected to football anyway [if I weren't a footballer]. I have the idea of being a very aware coach in my head.

"I would try even if I weren't a player. Another area that I can bet on at the end of my career is that of physical therapy."