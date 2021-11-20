'I hope this Orlando Pirates pandemic can be cured' - Ncikazi disappointed after Golden Arrows draw

Orlando Pirates co-head coach Mandla Ncikazi says they need to find a solution for their scoring probem following their clash with Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers were held to a 0-0 draw by Abafana Bes'thende in a Premier Soccer League encounter which saw the Soweto giants dominate the game without hitting the back of the net on the night.

Ncikazi explained that he cannot complain about the players' performance, but he indicated that goalscoring remains a big problem for his side in the current campaign.

"If you don't put the ball in the back of the net you're not going to win matches and I thought we had enough dominance, we had enough possession to score a goal," Ncikazi told SuperSport TV.

"It's just not landing at the right place. I don't blame the effort, I don't blame the way we played but you could see in the moments we're not scoring for longer periods we started to be desperate.

"Playing into the hands of a team that is playing on a counter-attack. Processes of putting the ball in the back of the net, we must keep on trying, it will happen at some point, it's not happening now," he continued.

"But I thought today we were better in the creation of chances, let's take them! I just blame one part, the ball is not placed into the back of the net for whatever reason but it's a process that we'll still work on and hopefully, in the next matches it's going to happen."

Pirates have scored just four goals in their last five league games and Ncikazi hopes to find a solution for the team's goalscoring woes with the team set to face an unbeaten Stellenbosch FC side on Wednesday.

"For whatever reason, I hope this pandemic can be cured because football matches are won by scoring, for a number of chances we created, not only in this match but in other matches, we don't take them," he added.

"Then you have a silly goal or don't score then you play a draw, we just have to work on our final third, whether it's movements, it's personnel but we have to keep on trying, trust the players, trust the process, that's the duty of the coaches."