I hope the Christmas break doesn't hamper Kaizer Chiefs - Radebe

The Soweto giants appear on course for their first league title since 2015

legend Lucas Radebe is tipping his former club to win the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) title, saying Amakhosi have what it takes to achieve that.

Chiefs enjoy a 10-point lead on the PSL standings and appear to be on course to win the title.

They are guaranteed to go into the New Year sitting at the summit of the log even if they lose their next league match to .

Former and South Africa captain Radebe admits Chiefs had become an unrecognisable outfit in recent seasons but have now transformed into league championship material.

“You are going to have to give them credit for how far they’ve come through the criticism of the last five years because it was unlike the Kaizer Chiefs we knew,” said Radebe as per Times Live.

“I mean, they’ve lost a lot of credibility with the fans in terms of the results on the field of play. But I think now you can see they are willing to bring the glory days back.

“I think this is one club capable of doing that with the structures they have. And surely this is the year. This is their opportunity.”

Chiefs have scored 28 league goals, the highest tally so far this season and Radebe feels going into the Christmas break enjoying top form could be an advantage for the Soweto giants.

“I mean, they are playing great, we’ve seen some great results. Surely, it’s possible, especially now, at this time of the year, when it is very crucial. There’s a break,” Radebe said.

“Then you start again, where if you’ve been on top form you make sure that break doesn’t hamper you. I believe they’ve got enough in the bag to bag the league at the end of the season.”

Approaching the match against Maritzburg next week on the backdrop of a remarkable run of eight straight league victories has underlined Chiefs as serious title contenders.