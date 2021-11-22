'I hope Arsenal's Elneny will end career at Al Ahly'

Nasser Elneny, who is Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny's father, has revealed he would like to see the midfielder end his career at Al Ahly.

The 29-year old started his football career at the Red Devils but failed to break into the first team. He eventually left for Al Mokawloon who sold him to Basel and eventually the Gunners.

With his contract with the Gunners also ending in June 2022, there has been speculation about his future at the club.

"Arteta wants Mohamed to stay. He might need him in the coming period so he will remain until the end of the season," Elneny senior told Shams TV as quoted by Kingfut.

"I hope that he will end his career at Al Ahly."

In the ongoing campaign, the experienced midfielder has not managed to get enough playtime in the Premier League. He has just seen 54 minutes of the English top-tier, with the recent involvement coming on Saturday away to Liverpool where the North Londoners fell 4-0.

Elneny came in with six minutes to go, replacing Thomas Partey. At that time, the hosts had done their job with the latter's national team captain Mohamed Salah scoring. The remaining three goals were scored courtesy of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, and Takumi Minamino.

Prior to the match, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta had refused to comment on the future of the player.

"Again, I am really happy with Mo. I won't be discussing individually other players, and it’s not time to do so," he said as quoted by the club's website.

The Egypt international is competing for playing time with Albert Sambi Lokonga, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, and recently Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The Gunners are desperate to finish the season in the top four. Currently, they are placed fifth having collected 20 points from the 12 matches they have played. They have won six matches, drawn two, and lost four - three of which came in the first three matchdays.

Arsenal have further scored 13 goals and conceded 17. Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, and West Ham United take the first four positions respectively.