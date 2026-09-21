The stalemate with Schalke's key man is causing clear frustration. After the goalless draw against SV Elversberg, the Danish-Turkish professional openly criticised the club management's reluctance.

"I haven't heard anything at all from the club. We'll see what happens in the end. When my contract expires, then I know this: I won't be without a club. I'm not stressed about that," explained the 1.88-metre right-footer.

What particularly frustrates the veteran is the comparison with other players in the squad. Several team-mates have recently been handed new deals, while the defensive leader is still waiting in vain for a signal from Schalke's hierarchy.

"Of course I'm a little disappointed when I see that my team-mates are getting new contracts for good performances and I, as a leader, am left without a new contract. But I'm focusing on the matches and on securing survival at the end of the season," said the 29-year-old.

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How did Schalke 04 react to Hasan Kurucay's criticism?

Schalke, though, are trying to calm the situation. Board member for sport Frank Baumann responded to the centre-back's comments in Bild and attempted to take the heat out of the issue. "Hasan is someone who has been producing really good performances for more than a year, we are very satisfied with him and his development. We initially had other priorities with the extensions, that is true, but we are relaxed and will sit down with Hasan and his adviser at the appropriate time," said Baumann.

Kurucay's performances back up his demands. For more than a year, the defender has been one of the most reliable figures in the Gelsenkirchen squad and has become an important factor. Schalke need the centre-back's stability in the battle to stay up.

Even with the current delay, the chances of him staying are not fundamentally bad. According to WAZ, Kurucay still feels completely at home at Schalke 04. The next move now belongs to the Gelsenkirchen hierarchy, who must open talks with the defender and his representatives as quickly as possible to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.