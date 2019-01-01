I have very high expectations at Maritzburg United - Tinkler

The Team of Choice are currently enjoying an eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions which could justify their coach’s demanding nature

coach Eric Tinkler says he expects more from his players after his side reached the Telkom Knockout Cup final.

The Team of Choice edged 2-1 in a Telkom Knockout semi-final match last Sunday to book a place in a Cup final for the second time ever.

To the ordinary eye, Maritzburg appeared to have punched above their weight by beating Chiefs, but that feat justified their seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

“I want to win things. I want to achieve things,” Tinkler was quoted by IOL.

“That needs to rub off on the players and my expectations are high. My expectations are very, very high. That’s why I came in at half-time [against Chiefs], leading 1-0, and I was screaming and shouting, and I was angry because I expect more.”

Maritzburg beat an Amakhosi side that went into last Sunday’s match on the backdrop of an eight-match winning streak in all competitions.

But Tinkler still demanded victory from his men, saying he was not asking for the impossible from them as they went on to hand Chiefs their second defeat of the season.

“I expect better,” Tinkler said.

"And it’s not because I am asking for something that they aren’t capable of. If they were incapable of it, I wouldn’t be asking for more. But I know that they are capable and it’s about them stepping up.

“I am very happy for the team and also for the club. This is a club that’s reaching the final only for the second time in their history. Hopefully, we can end it by lifting that trophy.”

But for now, Tinkler will have to worry about SuperSport United whom they host in a league match on Wednesday.

Despite their recent fine form, they are placed in mid-table.