Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Roger Majafa has voiced his aspiration to make a comeback to the top echelons of football on the continent.

Majafa reviving his career with Young African FC

The 33-year old has featured in six matches, scoring four goals

He hopes to return to the PSL after his stint in Namibia

WHAT HAPPENED: Majafa joined Namibian outfit Young African FC earlier this season and has managed to feature in six matches, scoring on four occasions, coupled with two assists.

The 33-year-old took up the opportunity in Namibia to revive his career and is adamant that his performances could pave his way back to the Premier Soccer League.

WHAT WAS SAID: “First and foremost I have to say I am grateful to Young Africans for giving me this opportunity to play football again here in Namibia and show that I can still do what I love and that is playing football,” Majafa expressed in an interview with Soccer Laduma.

“I know the standard here and in South Africa is not the same but the game is improving each and every day and the competition is high and it’s helping me. Secondly I am ready to go back to the PSL and show that I have what it takes to play again at the highest level.

“I have unfinished business in the PSL. I came here to revive my career and I feel I am on the right track looking at what I am already doing here.

“I want to go back home and contribute to any team that would still see value in me. And as I have said, I still have what it takes to play in the PSL.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: From 2015 to 2017, Majafa was on the books of the Sea Robbers after joining from Polokwane City.

During his tenure with the Buccaneers, the Randfontein-born star played a total of six matches. However, most of his appearances in domestic football were at Polokwane City where he featured for Rise and Shine on 20 occasions.

WHAT’S NEXT: Majafa’s deal with Young African FC sees him contracted until the end of the season, with a one-year option to renew.

He will have to utilise the coming months to establish his presence in Namibian football, endeavouring to capture the attention of a potential South African club as he seeks to return home.