'I have to work more on my finishing' - Orlando Pirates' Pule

The Bucs winger scored only his second league goal of the season against AmaZulu last weekend

winger Vincent Pule has admitted that he has lost his scoring touch and feels that he needs to invest more energy in rediscovering his former self.

Pule was the hero of the evening last Saturday when his goal fired Pirates to a 1-0 win over at home with his second goal of the season in 14 games, having first struck in the 3-2 lose to last November.

After managing eight goals last term in his debut season with Pirates, which is his highest tally in a Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign, Pule feels there is a lot of more work he needs to do to improve his finishing this time around.

“I haven’t been scoring and I think I have to work more on my finishing,” said Pule as per Sowetan Live.

“I think it’s been a while since I scored. I think the last goal that I scored was against Chiefs and I was a bit emotional [when he scored against AmaZulu].

“When you’re a person that likes scoring goals and things are not falling for you, you become emotional. I was relieved when I scored that goal.”

The 27-year-old hopes to pick up from where he left from last weekend when Pirates visit on Saturday.