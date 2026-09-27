Kenneth Taylor hopes to get minutes against Serbia in the Nations League on Sunday. Head coach Xavi left the Lazio midfielder in the stands on Thursday as his side rescued a late point against Germany (1-1).

"I get a chance to prove myself and then I have to convince the staff myself in training and hopefully in a match," Taylor said in the build-up to the clash in Belgrade in an interview with De Telegraaf.

Back in the picture for the Netherlands, six-cap international Taylor returns after Ronald Koeman left him out of the squad for the World Cup. He mainly watched the finals tournament as a supporter. "I was watching especially for my mates, Brian Brobbey, Jorrel Hato and Quinten Timber. I was happy for Brian and enjoyed seeing him score. Unfortunately, we went out early."

Brobbey remains a particularly close friend after their time together at Ajax. "We have a WhatsApp group. Yes, we talk about football, about what we experience at our clubs. Things Brian is dealing with, things I am dealing with. We actually talk about everything friends our age talk about."

Last winter, the midfielder closed the door on Ajax himself. "I actually liked leaving the Netherlands and living in a new environment. I have developed myself both in football and personally. It is simply a nice, good and interesting step."

Right now, his focus is on the Dutch national team. Taylor made his debut in September 2022 and now has six caps. The former Ajax player hopes to make that seven in Serbia.

"If the chance comes in Belgrade, it is up to me to show the head coach that I belong in the Dutch national team," Taylor said. Even so, he still carries Ajax in his heart. "Ajax are and remain my family, where I lived my dream."