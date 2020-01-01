I have plans to return to Johannesburg - ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Josephs

The experienced shot-stopper is keen to help Usuthu avoid relegation to the National First Division (NFD)

FC assistant coach Moeneeb Josephs has disclosed his future plans after being handed a contract extension by the club.

The 40-year-old was serving as the third-choice goalkeeper and assistant coach just before the current season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic last March.

Josephs recently agreed to stay with the club until the end of the current campaign after his contract with Usuthu expired last month and he is set to continue working under the club's caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini when the suspended season resumes next month.

The former Bafana Bafana international also disclosed the players are eager to ensure AmaZulu, who are in the relegation zone (15th spot) on the standings, retain their status in the elite league.

“We are one group now, everyone buys into the plan that coach Dlamini has laid before us," Josephs told the club's official website.

"We are motivated to achieve more. The players want to be here and fight to stay up."

Josephs is the longest-serving player in the PSL having made his professional debut in 1997 and he is enjoying sharing his experience with the squad.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity, I’ve worked with this squad for two seasons now and I understand how they think," he added.

"As an experienced player, I can assist them in the aspects that we lacked in before, the motivational side of it, to help them believe that they are capable of achieving more."

The accomplished shot-stopper, who is yet to announce his retirement from professional football, spent 12 successful years in Johannesburg playing for and .

“I’ll be honest, I have plans to return to Johannesburg and start-up my own business at a later stage," he explained.

"But for right now, this is an opportunity I cannot pass up. I am a person who loves challenges and it gets no better than trying to help save the team that is filled with so much potential.”

Josephs was a key player for Pirates as they clinched six major trophies between 2008 and 2013, before moving to Wits where he won the PSL title, MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cup.