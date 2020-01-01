I have perfect father-and-son relationship with Orlando Pirates' Khoza - Sredojevic

The 50-year-old has lauded his former boss and he is pleased to have worked with the 2010 Fifa World Cup local organising committee chairman

Zambia head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says he still has a good relationship with chairman Irvin Khoza.

The Serbian tactician transformed the Buccaneers into perennial title contenders during his second spell with the team.

Pirates finished second in the league behind champions in the last two campaigns and they participated in the Caf .

However, Sredojevic decided to dump the team at the beginning of this season when he suddenly resigned and joined Egyptian giants .

“I have a perfect father-and-son relationship with Dr Irvin Khoza,” Sredojevic told IOL.

“I’m extremely happy and proud of that because all of you have a public picture of him as a football leader who is the chairman of the PSL and Pirates.

“He has gone from the lowest rank of administration to being a great football leader he is now. He has achieved everything in his career."

Micho, who had coached Pirates between 2006 and 2007, guided the Buccaneers to the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup final where they narrowly lost to FC.

"He [Khoza] contributed to the World Cup coming to [in 2010] and has other achievements," he said.

"I’m honoured and privileged to have learned from him since I met him for the first time back in 2006."

Pirates struggled under the guidance of Micho's former assistant Rhulani Mokwena, who served as the caretaker coach between August and December 2019 before being replaced by German coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Sredojevic revealed he met with Khoza after his departure from Pirates at the Caf -Club Committee in Cairo, and spent several hours with him discussing football matters.

“Spending time with him has been more like a university of life for me," the former head coach added.

"It has been a privilege to have spent time with a person of such magnitude and who has such experienced managerial qualities."

Micho's coaching stint with Zamalek only lasted for four months as he was fired by the five-time Caf Champions League winners last December.

The much-travelled tactician returned to South Africa after leaving the White Knights and he has since been appointed new Zambia coach earlier this year.