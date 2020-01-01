I have not left Chippa United - Lentjies dismisses reports

The veteran ex-Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was last week reported to have been released by the Chilli Boys together with four other players

midfielder Kurt Lentjies has admitted he faces an uncertain future at the club, but has dismissed reports he had parted ways with the Port Elizabeth side.

Following the recent arrival of Rhulani Mokwena as the Chilli Boys coach, some senior players were reported to have been released.

Lentjies together with Thabo Rakhale, Andile Mbenyane, Lehlogonolo Masalesa and Diamond Thopola were said to have had their contracts terminated by the club.

But 35-year-old Lentjies denied leaving the club although he admitted his future at the Chilli Boys was bleak.

“I have not left the club, I am still training with the team. I also saw it online that I have left but the club has not told me anything,” Lentjies told Sowetan Live.

“We don't know what the future holds or what is going to happen in future but for now I am still with the team. We actually played a friendly game on Saturday and I was part of it. Look, I don't want to comment on the coach or our relationship but all I can say it that nothing has changed.”

Reports of Lentjies’ exit came with the player having featured in 15 Premier Soccer League ( ) games this season.

If the currently suspended league campaign manages to resume, it would be seen if Lentjies would be part of the squad fighting against relegation.