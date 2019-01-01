'I have no shame, I benefitted against Maritzburg United' - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane

The accomplished tactician admitted that his heart stopped when Moseamedi scored in stoppage time

coach Pitso Mosimane has made it clear that he has no shame about benefiting from poor refereeing decisions.

This comes after Masandawana clinched the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup after edging out 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

Sundowns were awarded a controversial penalty during their midweek victory over Stellenbosch FC at home on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Maritzburg thought they had grabbed a late equalising goal through Judas Moseamedi, but his goal was ruled out for offside in stoppage time.

"My heart stopped, I thought it's a goal, thank God I saw the linesman raising the flag, I don't know if it's offside or not, if it's not, I benefited and I have no shame!" Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

"Some people have been getting all these benefits, I will get them, I want them for five games in a row. I've got no shame on that. It is the way it is in this Premier League, it's a jungle."

Mosimane also feels that the Brazilians were robbed of a clear penalty when Mosa Lebusa was brought down by Kwanda Mngonyama in the box in the first half.

"I didn't see that [penalty appeal for Sundowns in the first-half], I have to be honest but look I've got no emotions," he continued.

"I've got cold nerves on the refereeing the way it happens in the country, if I have to benefit five games in a row I'll gladly take it home because people have done it in a series of games.

"So, it's my chance, congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns, we've won it and fairly with good goals and that's it, we lift the trophy, no stories."

Mosimane guided Sundowns to their fourth Telkom Knockout title and it is also his second trophy with the Tshwane giants.