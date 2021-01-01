I have never seen a match like this in my life - Mosimane after Al Ahly were held by AS Vita at home

The defending champions failed to win in two successive continental games for the first time under the South African tactician

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says it is difficult for him to “fully understand” how they were held 2-2 by visiting AS Vita in Saturday’s Caf Champions League Group A showdown in Cairo.

After succumbing 1-0 to leaders Simba SC away in Tanzania in their group opener, Al Ahly again failed to win on Saturday to find themselves third on the standings, three points behind the side at the summit.

A "frustrated" Mosimane concedes they have placed themselves in a "difficult position.".

“I have never seen a match like this in my life. It is difficult for me to fully understand the result. It is frustrating,” said Mosimane as per Kingfut.

“How many chances we need to win a match? I do not know. It is sad, but what happened is reality. We have no choice but to beat Vita Club in DR Congo. We put ourselves in this difficult position. I believe in my team, and it does not matter how we started, the important thing is how to finish the group.”

Questions were raised after Mosimane substituted Walter Bwalya 11 minutes into the second half.

The Ahly coach is aware of potential “problems” that could ensue after he was asked about his decision to take off the striker who spearheaded their attack.

“Are you really asking me why did you sub off Bwalya today? Are you asking this question to create problems? Bwalya wasted opportunities and that is why he was brought off and [Mohamed] Sherif entered and scored. You are unfair in your question,” Mosimane said.

“The performance was good, but I am concerned about the problem of wasting chances. We have three matches left. I don’t play Walter Bwalya all the time. In the last game, Sherif played and didn’t score as well. It’s easy to talk about Bwalya today because he missed many easy opportunities.”

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is not keen to touch on some officiating decisions that went against their way on Saturday.

“I refuse to talk about the referee,” said Mosimane.

“Everyone saw what happened, and I am not the coach who talks about the referees. We did not draw because of the penalty, we drew because of the opportunities we wasted.

“I will not lose hope in my players, who won the Caf Champions League. We have to go to Vita Club and win.”