'I have made my decision' - Hazard drops biggest hint yet over Real Madrid move

The Belgium international came off the bench to play what looks set to be his final Premier League match for Chelsea at Leicester on Sunday

forward Eden Hazard has confirmed that he has made a decision on his future, with the international suggesting that he will be leaving Stamford Bridge for .

Talks between Madrid and Chelsea regarding Hazard have been ongoing for some time, though there has been some hope in west London that the former man may still sign a new contract, with his current deal set to end in the summer of 2020.

Chelsea are demanding €130 million for their star player (£112m/$146m), who came off the bench against on Sunday to make what may prove to be his final Premier League appearance in a Chelsea shirt.

The 0-0 draw with the Foxes saw Maurizio Sarri's side secure third place in the table having previously ensured they would be playing in the next season with a win over in their penultimate league game.

But Hazard has revealed that that achievement will have no bearing on his future, with a call already having been made on where he will play next season.

"No, I don’t think so," Hazard told reporters when asked whether the guarantee of playing in Europe's premier club competition may persuade him to stay. "I have made my decision, that’s it.

"I’m still waiting [for the situation to develop]. Yes [I told the club] a couple of weeks ago.

"I have made my decision but it is not just about me. We have a final to play and then I will see. I wanted that [to have the situation sorted out] but that’s not happened. I’m still waiting like you are waiting and like the fans are waiting."

Sixteen goals and 15 assists represents Hazard's most productive season in the Premier League, and the loss of the 28-year-old will be hard felt, as he was the only player at the club to register in double figures for either goals or creativity.

Despite being named among the substitutes at the King Power Stadium, Hazard remained the focus for Blues fans who chanted for him to stay throughout the match.

There was also a banner held up in the away end as fans attempted to convince their star man of seven years that read 'Eden Hazard bleeds blue, Chelsea is your home'.

A final thumbs up was given to fans after the game, and despite all the talk around his future, Hazard was decisive in refuting that it has distracted him when on the pitch this season.

"I have never, never been distracted," Hazard continued. "When you are on the pitch, you try to be focused on the pitch with the ball. That’s it.

"When I am on the pitch I just try to do the best. I am not thinking about this and this, my situation or the club’s situation. I just try to win games."

Chelsea have just one game left this season with the final in Baku seeing them take on London rivals , a game which will likely double as a swansong for Hazard.