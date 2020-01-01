I have lot to offer - reported Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates target De Reuck

The Team of Choice defender speaks about a number of roles he can play, saying defending is in his blood

As speculation continues to mount that defender Rushine De Reuck could leave the KwaZulu-Natal club for Gauteng, the 24-year-old says he has a lot to offer any team he plays in.

Amidst media reports suggesting that are gunning for his signature, the Cape Town-born centre-back states that he can play in different positions, having previously played as a midfielder.

The Telkom Knockout Cup losing finalist with the Team of Choice is also reportedly linked with a move to but explains he wants to create his own identity although he looks up to experienced players such as Bevan Fransman and Nazeer Allie.

“I just want to be involved in football, helping the kids from areas like mine, succeed, become better footballers,” said de Reuck as quoted by FARPost.

“I feel like I have a lot to offer, I think I have a good football brain but it is getting the message across obviously, anything to do with soccer, developing players.”

Although he says he can be used as a defensive midfielder by coach Eric Tinkler, de Reuck believes his game rotates around tackling and defending.

“I can play in midfield, I have played there before when I was younger but I haven’t played there in a while, so defensive midfield would be okay for me, I’m not very adventurous, I just like tackling, defending in general,” he added.

“For me, it’s just about creating my own identity, I learn from people but when I play, I play my strength and I play what I see and I play what I know.”

In addition, the nippy defender has been tipped to walk away with the Premier Soccer League ( ) Defender of the Season Award after helping his team to reach the TKO Cup final and they are poised to secure a top-eight finish.

Just before the forced recess due to the coronavirus pandemic, de Reuck featured in 29 matches across all competitions for the club and they occupy the fifth spot on the log.

With the 2019/20 PSL season's future unclear as to if/when it will be completed, it remains to be seen which of the two PSL giants will eventually win the battle for the defender’s signature.