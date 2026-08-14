Cristian Romero has confirmed his departure from Tottenham Hotspur, clearing the way for the Argentina captain's long-awaited move to Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish club agreed a fee of around £34.2 million (40 million euros), with Tottenham keeping a clause that entitles them to 15% of any future resale.

Romero used a farewell post on Instagram to thank the club's fans, telling them how proud he was to have fulfilled his dream of writing his name into Spurs history as the captain who ended a 17-year trophy drought.

"Today I say goodbye to a place that was, over five seasons, far more than just a football club," Romero wrote. "It was my home, the arena of my challenges, and the place where my family and I built a very important part of our lives."

He added: "I leave with a heart full of memories and immense pride in everything we lived and everything we lived to achieve together."

The Argentine went on: "When I arrived here, I had a clear dream: to leave my name in the history of this club. I knew the only way was hard work, sacrifice, and achieving something that seemed out of reach for a long time, which was lifting a trophy again. And we did it."

"The journey was not perfect, but I do not want the hard times to define my farewell," he continued. "I choose to remember the happy moments, the lessons, the people who stood by my side, and above all, the love I received during these five years."

Signing off, he said: "Thank you to everyone at the club who shared this journey with me. The coaching staff, the teammates, the workers, and every individual who works behind the scenes. You are all part of my story and you have a special place in my heart."

Atletico Madrid had admired the Argentine for some time, and Tottenham were expected to sanction a sale this summer if the right offer arrived. The centre-back always favoured a switch to the Rojiblancos over the other suitors chasing him, among them Inter Milan and north London rivals Arsenal.

His contract ran until the summer of 2029. Last season, though, brought two red cards during Tottenham's fight for Premier League survival, before a knee injury ruled him out of the final stretch.

Supporters also turned on the defender when reports claimed he planned to watch his boyhood club Belgrano face River Plate in the final of the first stage of the Argentine league, rather than attend Tottenham's crucial last match against Everton. In the end, he made up for it by turning up.

Across five seasons, Romero racked up 124 appearances in a Tottenham shirt, scoring 12 goals and collecting four red cards in the Premier League.

Spurs, meanwhile, look to have prepared for his exit well in advance, having already signed defenders Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi.