'I hadn't set out to play football when I came to South Africa' - ex-Cape Town City midfielder Putsche

The Klagenfurt-born star featured 92 times across all competitions for the Citizens and scored 10 goals during his four-year stay

Midfielder Roland Putsche said he has had the best four years of his life in after parting ways with on Tuesday.

Speaking to SA FM, Putsche admitted he was overwhelmed by the reaction on social media soon after his departure from the Citizens was announced, adding that it will be difficult for him to eventually leave the country.

"Honestly, I had the best four years of my life here in South Africa. I'm very emotional after I saw the reaction on social media. It feels like I'm leaving home. I never expected it to be like this. It will be hard to eventually leave these shores," Putsche said in an interview with SA FM.

The 29-year-old made a shocking revelation that he didn't plan to play professional football when he first came to South Africa four years ago.

According to Putsche, assisting underprivileged children through the Young Bafana project was his original reason for coming to the country, but was tempted when City offered him an opportunity to showcase his talent.

"I hadn't set out to play football when I came to South Africa - I was part of a project called Young Bafana and my friend asked me to come and help out. It was a project to assist underprivileged children. It felt right in my heart to come here but I also ended up playing professional football," he revealed.

"Honesty, I don't know what the future holds, but now my focus is getting back to to be with my family again during this crisis. When I'm there, I will make up my mind. I'm a bit uncertain right now, but I have a few options open. I'd like to stay in football.

"I want to thank everyone for giving me this experience to see the beauty of South Africa. How I'm leaving right now is not ideal, but I hope to come back to South Africa and say goodbye in a proper manner."

Putsche leaves City with his head held high after helping the club win two major trophies, and he admitted one of the highlights of his career was being coached by South African football icon Benni McCarthy.

"I have many highlights at Cape Town City - winning MTN8 and Telkom [Knockout Cup titles] and also working with Benni McCarthy. I was also really enjoying my football before the injury and I was having a wonderful partnership with Nodada," concluded Putsche.