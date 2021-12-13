'I give everything I have' - Mbappe becomes the youngest player to goalscoring mark with 100th PSG goal

Kylian Mbappe says that he continues to give everything he has for Paris Saint-Germain as the French star scored a landmark goal on Sunday.

Mbappe scored twice in PSG's 2-0 win over his former club Monaco, with the first coming via a penalty and the second the result of a Lionel Messi assist.

With the win, PSG stretched their lead atop the league to 13 points, while Mbappe reached a personal milestone with his two-goal performance?

What did Mbappe's goals mean?

100 - Kylian Mbappé has now scored 100 Ligue 1 goals for Paris. He is the youngest player to score 100 goals for a single team in the top-flight (22 years and 357 days) since Opta began recording this data (1950/51). Astonishing. #PSGASM pic.twitter.com/kxtnLpPCO3 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 12, 2021

With the brace, Mbappe has now scored 100 Ligue 1 goals during his time with PSG.

He's the youngest player to score 100 goals for a single team in the top flight in at least 70 years, doing so at just 22 years and 357 days old.

Mbappe also scored 16 goals for Monaco before making the move to Paris in 2017.

What was said?

"I love to play. I love to play, I still love being on the pitch playing every game," Mbappe said after leading PSG to victory. "So it's a pleasure to be able to play again today, to be able to help my team. I hope to continue for the matches that remain before the end of the calendar year."

He continued: "It's football! I always said that I had an incredible time at [Monaco]. I grew up there. I have had amazing memories. But now the page is turned. I play for PSG, I am very happy. I give everything I have for the club."

Big picture

Mbappe, whose contract with PSG comes to an end this summer, has been the main man for the Ligue 1 giants this season.

The French star is the club's leading scorer this season, as PSG sit atop the league comfortably despite the continued injury absence of Neymar.

PSG are set to face SC Feignies in the French Cup Round of 64 on Sunday before taking on Lorient in Ligue 1 on December 22.

