Karl celebrated his 54th-minute goal in a huddle with his team-mates during Bayern Munich's 2-0 away win on Tuesday evening. Then Bayern's attacking prodigy turned to his critics. He held both hands to his ears and made a "blah-blah" gesture. His message: I'm not interested in your chatter.

Among those Karl might have had in mind was FCB honorary president and club patron Uli Hoeneß. Hoeneß had helped spark the recent public debate about the 18-year-old when he said in an interview with Welt am Sonntag : "I've decided to have a serious conversation with him." Karl was "still a long way from being a superstar; young players need humility. Comparisons with Olise are clearly not doing him any good; there is still a world of difference between them. [...] Young players need pressure too. For example, I don't know whether it does Lennart Karl any good if people only ever put an arm around him."

According to Bild, Hoeneß was not the only person within FCB said to be bothered by Karl's "glamour lifestyle", as the tabloid puts it. A small dip in form over recent weeks, entirely normal at Karl's young age, has brought more media attention to the four-cap Germany international.

What did Michael Ballack say about Bayern Munich's treatment of Lennart Karl?

Agent Michael Ballack defended Karl around last weekend's big match against Borussia Dortmund, keeping his client in the headlines. "It's legitimate for Uli Hoeneß to criticise this public image. But it's also clear that, by doing so, he is publicly making Lennart a target," Ballack told DAZN . He also took aim at FCB board member for sport Max Eberl. For Eberl to "now, after Lennart's performances have clearly started improving again, say he has had a dip in form, embellished with missteps, is hard to understand in terms of timing and at the very least calls for scrutiny in terms of substance", Ballack continued.

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Reporters asked Eberl about Ballack's comments after the match against BVB. The 50-year-old's dual role appeared to irritate him: "I don't know whether he said that as a DAZN pundit or as the player's agent," Eberl retorted wryly, adding on Sky: "Honestly, I find it difficult when a dispute is conducted through the media." On Karl's form, he said: "We knew there could be a dip in his development. And that's all we said. You can see things are improving again and he's on the right track. I'm impressed by how this young man puts that to one side. That is what I said as Bayern Munich."

A muscle bundle tear in his thigh shortly before the tournament began kept Karl out of the World Cup, and he initially struggled to get going this season. His form has improved in recent matches, with the important goal against Atletico the high point so far.

Why Lennart Karl's celebration annoys Mats Hummels

Karl came off in the 68th minute. After the match, World Cup winner Mats Hummels said the celebration had annoyed him. "We see that far too often these days," Hummels said as a TV pundit on Prime Video. "Criticism is part of football; you earn so much money because so many people talk about it."

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Hummels also believes celebrations like Karl's set a bad example for young players. "My son is eight, and in his teams' matches I already see children doing this celebration because it happens so often now," the former Germany international said. "I forbid my son from doing the celebration. But otherwise: brilliant response from Lennart Karl and Bayern Munich."

Bayern's recovered captain Manuel Neuer saw no cause for concern: "There's nothing to discuss and nothing to make an issue of." He said the FCB players' celebratory huddle had no particular reason either: "Lenny is a very important part of the team. He's part of the group, and that's why we're happy for him. We always wish him the best possible game and great performances. He showed that again today."

Konrad Laimer made it 2-0 for the German champions in the 74th minute. Speaking on Prime Video about Karl's celebration, he said: "I'm happy for the lad. He stays calm and works hard. Today he got his reward; it was a hard-working goal, too. He tracks back, wins the ball and somehow puts it in." Karl was young and still had to "learn and take steps forward. He's on a great path. He has a big career ahead of him," the Austrian predicted.