'I felt disrespected' - ex-Orlando Pirates star Teko Modise on why he snubbed Kaizer Chiefs

Legendary South African midfielder Teko Modise has disclosed why he opted to join Orlando Pirates over their Soweto rivals, Kaizer Chiefs.



The retired midfield attacking midfielder spent four years at Bucs where he played arguably his best football and he was named PSL Footballer of the Year twice.



The man nicknamed Donadoni or The General has revealed that many teams wanted to sign him when he left SuperSport United including Chiefs, but his former coach Pitso Mosimane urged him to join Pirates.



“I remember when I was still trying to figure out which team to consider, coach Pitso called me saying go to Orlando Pirates,” Modise said during a Podcast and Chill interview.



“I told him it is a done deal between Mamelodi Sundowns and me, but he insisted that I go to Pirates, and I listened to him. I was waiting for Chiefs to come. I did not care how much they were going to pay me.



“I have spoken to all the teams and spoken to club officials. Do you know what Kaizer Chiefs did? They sent a player to come and talk to me, while Pirates sent an official."



Modise, who is widely considered to be among the greatest midfielders in the history of the PSL, stated that Chiefs showed a lack of respect when they sent then-Amakhosi star Siphiwe Mkhonza to try and convince him to join the Glamour Boys.



“That is why I neer joined Chiefs, because of how they handle things. They sent Sphiwe Mkhonza at that time because I played with him at Ria Stars to talk to me and I felt disrespected," he added.



"No disrespect to Sphiwe but I felt disrespected.”



Modise retired from professional football in 2019 having won the MTN8 title with Pirates, before moving to Sundowns in January 2011 he enjoyed more success as he lifted eight major trophies.



He left Sundowns for Cape Town City in 2017 and he spent two years with the club before retiring in May 2019 at the age of 36.