'I feel sorry for Antony' - Scholes claims Man Utd target wants to join 'proper football club' amid Ajax transfer standoff

Paul Scholes has defended Ajax star Antony for wanting to join a "proper club" as he continues to push for a move to Manchester United.

Antony desperate to leave Ajax

Scholes sympathises with Brazil star

Ajax not winning to let Antony leave

WHAT HAPPENED? Scholes addressed the Brazilian's transfer saga before Manchester United's narrow win at Southampton, suggesting he feels bad for the player amid his attempts to seal a move to Old Trafford from Ajax.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Red Devils legend told BT Sport: "He looks talented and we can all sit here and say it’s probably a little bit too much for him but as I say I just think is crazy these days.

"I feel a bit for the lad because he obviously wants to come for Manchester United one of the biggest clubs in the world. He’s at a good club in Ajax don’t get me wrong but this is where, this a real club, this is a proper football club where he’ll be seen around the world.

"He’s got great skills and it’s a player that the manager likes, he’s had him. I do feel a little bit sorry for the player but we’ll see what happens."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony recently made it clear that he wants to move out of Ajax and reunite with his former boss Erik ten Hag in Manchester. He was left out of Alfred Schreuder's latest squad for an Eredivisie clash with Utrecht as the speculation over his future intensifies ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? Ajax are reportedly unwilling to sell Antony so late in the window as they have little time to source a replacement. If a deal with United is not agreed, the Brazil international will be expected to feature for the Dutch giants against Cambuur on September 3.