Mshini is set to miss out on a chance to play in another global tournament having missed the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup finals due to injury

South Africa under-23 head coach David Notoane has revealed that Kaizer Chiefs duo of Reeve Frosler and Nkosingiphile 'Mshini' Ngcobo will miss the 2020 Olympic Games.

The Glamour Boys are set to face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in their first-ever Caf Champions League final which is scheduled to be played at Stade Mohamed V in Morocco on July 17.

This will be five days before South Africa takes on hosts Japan in their opening Olympic Games football tournament Group A game on July 22.

“It’s a historic moment for Chiefs‚ and it was a possible historic opportunity for the players in terms of the Olympics‚” Notoane said on Sowetan.

“I feel really sad‚ especially for Ngcobo‚ who in 2017 was really on top of his game and got injured before going to the [U-20] World Cup.

“It’s also sad for us. In terms of the quality of the fullback‚ with Reeve now not available. Outside of him then you have to go for the experience because of the young group he’s probably your best player available there for this magnitude of a tournament. It’s a big blow for us," he continued.

“And for Ngcobo you’re going to miss the brains‚ the creativity‚ the balance of the left-footed midfielder because there are not many on the country at his age. We tried to explore possibilities of them joining later.

"But the problem is we only have 18 players. So if you reserve spots for two guys who are still come in and acclimatize for six days‚ then you are playing the first match with 14 outfield players. And they have also not prepared with you at all."

The Olympic Games fall outside the Fifa calendar and clubs will therefore be allowed to withhold their players from representing at the global tournament.

Ngcobo and Frosler are regulars in the Chiefs starting line-up having both made 10 appearances in this season's Champions League.

“I must also say that before anyone thinks Chiefs are at all unpatriotic‚ the communication has been very honest and professional and understanding between the two entities," Notoane explained

“Them saying they were not releasing the players was not subbing Safa – it was the conclusion of the negotiations we had‚ with coach Arthur Zwane here and their head of technical Molefi Ntseki.

“And of course we are happy they are in the final‚ and we hope that they can bring it home for South Africa.”

Notoane disclosed that he is likely to replace the Amakhosi duo with overage players with three players over 23 are allowed in the Olympic squad.

Cape Town City utility player Abbubaker Mobara, 27‚ who contained Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar as South Africa drew against South American giants Brazil at the 2016 Olympic Games‚ could replace Frosler.

“You look everywhere to replace a player of the quality of Frosler‚ at the National First Division‚ where with respect the players are behind with exposure to this kind of level. Then we looked at the Thapelo Morenas‚ Siyabonga Dube at Arrows," Notoane added.

“And with Dube and Morena not available … then maybe Mobara comes in. He’s with us in camp‚ we have considered him‚ and we will make that call because when the squad is announced tomorrow. We’re seeing how he fits in‚ and he also gives us options because he’s very versatile.”