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Manchester United legend Roy Keane criticised the Red Devils' players, as well as his fellow pundits, after the side's humiliating 4-0 defeat by Liverpool.

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Liverpool made light work of England's Clasico, thrashing Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday evening. It was a disastrous start for Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, the Red Devils' new manager, in the 11th round of the Premier League.

Legendary midfielder Roy Keane was in the "Sky Sports" studio and clashed with former Manchester United player Gary Neville.

Pochettino's reign began badly. His side crashed to a heavy 4-0 defeat, partly because Leny Yoro saw red within the first ten minutes.

Keane was fuming. He admitted he felt a strong urge to use extremely foul language to describe the situation at Manchester United.

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He saved his sharpest words for his former team-mate Gary Neville, who had said the result wasn't as bad as it could have been.

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Keane said: "If I hear that again from pundits saying 4-0 isn't too bad and that the team were playing with ten men... Has a team ever got a positive result with ten men? It can be done."

He continued: "I thought United were desperate, I thought they were really bad, and Neville, who played for United hundreds of times, said he was happy with the 4-0 result?"

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The early red card

Asked whether the early sending-off was an acceptable excuse for the result, Keane hit back: "Obviously it doesn't help, but are you telling me they couldn't have put in a better performance? At least show more fighting spirit, more quality."

He went on: "I can't believe what I'm hearing from people who played for the club, saying 4-0 isn't too bad. My goodness, the fans were applauding the players. Applauding for what? Applauding trivial things."

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Then he turned on the dressing room: "This team finished 15th two seasons ago. Over the last year or two, we've been blaming the board, the owners and the managers. When will the players take responsibility for being part of the decision-making?"

His anger kept building: "Liverpool should have scored eight goals. Maybe eight or nine, they had incredible chances, and everyone is walking off the pitch saying: four goals isn't too bad." Then he sighed and admitted: "I feel like swearing."

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Presenter David Jones asked him to try to avoid bad language. Keane replied: "I'll try not to, but how can anyone say four goals isn't too bad? Just because they went down to ten men? Obviously that made it harder, but if you're down to ten men, is that it? Do you stop working and throw in the towel?"