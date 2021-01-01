‘I feel just as frustrated as all of you’ – Xhaka apologises for costly clanger in Arsenal’s draw at Burnley

The Swiss midfielder was responsible for the Clarets’ goal at Turf Moor which ultimately helped them to a point

Granit Xhaka has apologised for his costly mistake that resulted in Arsenal being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw away at Burnley.

The Switzerland international midfielder was responsible for the Gunners seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s early opener at Turf Moor cancelled out.

As Mikel Arteta’s side sought to play their way out from the back, Xhaka’s ill-judged pass across his own penalty area cannoned off Clarets striker Chris Wood and into the back of the net.

What has been said?

Having come in for criticism from some quarters, Xhaka has posted on social media: “I hold my hands up for their goal and I’m sorry for the mistake.

“That’s football and right now I feel just as frustrated as all of you. #Arsenal #GX34”

What else happened at Turf Moor?

Arsenal were left cursing their luck at the final whistle, with big moments in a tight encounter going against them.

The Gunners squandered a number of opportunities to find a second goal, with Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe among those to fluff their lines.

Arteta’s side also saw two penalty shouts come to nothing, with VAR doing them few favours.

Erik Pieters was at the centre of both incidents, with the Clarets defender looking to contain Ivorian winger Pepe.

One handball call was waved away by officials on and off the field, while a red card flashed in the Dutchman’s direction was rescinded once it was determined that he had turned a close-range effort onto the crossbar with his shoulder, rather than his arm.

Will Arsenal change their ways?

Arteta could be forgiven for mulling over a tactical tweak after seeing Wood pick Arsenal’s pocket.

The Spaniard is, however, adamant that he will be sticking to his guns, with no finger of blame being pointed in Xhaka’s direction.

The Gunners boss told reporters afterwards: “It can happen in football.

“We did it using Bernd [Leno] and trying to use the holding midfielder in that situation.

“We scored a goal from Auba that started all the way from Bernd Leno and we conceded one chance and that chance comes from Bernd kicking the ball long and we could not control the second ball.

“It is what it is. It’s the way we play. It’s the way I want to play and we just have to know the risk and the rules we have in certain areas and the type of balls that we have to play.”

