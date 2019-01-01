I feel at home in Zambia - Zesco United's Were

The forward joined the Super League giants and went on to establish himself as one of the dependable stars

and Zesco United striker Jesse Were has admitted he is comfortable in Zambia since joining the club at the end of 2015.

Although the former striker admits he faced a number of challenges during his early time, Were says he was helped by his international teammate David Owino to adopt quickly.

“My arrival in Zambia was just a surprise because I signed my contract just two days before the transfer window was shut. I was welcomed well as I found [David] Owino who had already played one season with Zesco United,” Were told the club's portal.

Were adds the biggest challenge was trying to get into Zesco United's first team and also talked about his observations of the difference in culture between Kenya and Zambia.

“It was a challenge at first because I did not get into the team directly but as time went on, I started learning how the coach wanted me and the team play. It was also made easier by the guys who were ready to help me settle fast,” he explained.

“The culture in Kenya and Zambia have very small difference and when it comes to food almost everything is there in Kenya too. I enjoy everything here apart from the hot seasons but with my long stay now I have adopted to the same.

“I really feel at home.”

The two-time Golden Boot winner revealed why it was easy for him to pick the Zambian league as his ideal destination.

“What attracted me is the Zambian national team winning the (Afcon) title [in 2012] and if they managed that achievement it means the league is also interesting and so I decided not to look far away when down here I can come and play football,” concluded the former striker.

“I came and instantly fell in love with the Zambian league.”

Were has helped Zesco United win Faz titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019.