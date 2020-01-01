I failed to impress at Orlando Pirates but I can play for a big club again - Maphanga

The 26-year-old struggled to nail down a place at the Buccaneers and has admitted he failed to produce

Former left-back Phetso Maphanga has conceded that he “got overwhelmed” by the stiff competition at the club which led to his short-lived stint, but still believes that he can sign for another giant again.

The unsuccessful stint at Pirates, marked by very limited playing minutes, appears to unfaze Maphanga who says he sees himself turning out for a “bigger team again in future.”

Signed by Milutin Sredojevic midway through the 2017/2018 season from , Maphanga featured in just four matches across all competitions for the rest of that campaign.

The following season, he only managed one league appearance, lasting just the first half of the term and was sent back to Chippa on loan before the move was switched to a permanent signing in July 2019.

“I failed, I failed. I won't say I was not ready or blame coaches,” Maphanga told Sowetan Live.

“I arrived in January that's in the middle of the season and the coach [Milutin Sredojevic] was using many players, but I couldn't impress.

“I think I failed because of pressure and maybe it was not meant to be at that time. Pirates have a lot of quality players and the competition is so stiff, each and every game you must play to win, so maybe at that time I got overwhelmed by all that.”

The defender says his stint at Pirates offered him valuable lessons and he has not yet lost hope of signing for a bigger club.

"Obviously, I see myself playing for a bigger team again in future. I have the potential. I learnt from what happened at Pirates. Everything would work well now,” said Maphanga.

“When I am injury-free, I know what I can offer on the pitch. But at this moment my focus is on Chippa. I want to continue giving my all to this beautiful club that I love.”

Injuries have been a major setback for Maphanga at Chippa where he has also been enduring limited game time.

During the second half of last season where he arrived on loan from Pirates, the left-back played just four games in all competitions.

This campaign has also seen him battling to just five games and it is yet to be seen if he could pick himself up in the event that football resumes in .