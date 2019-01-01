'I expect a reaction' against Monaco - Tuchel wants PSG to show hunger for Ligue 1 title

The boss expects his club to show their desire to clinch Ligue 1 at fourth time of asking and secure Coupe de France next weekend

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel has said he expects ‘a reaction’ from his team for their game against on Sunday.

The game will be the fourth game in which the Paris club can wrap up their second consecutive title.

They drew their first opportunity against before suffering back-to-back defeats, 5-1 to and 3-2 to .

Tuchel said that his team will show their hunger to secure the title in the game against Monaco, who are only outside the relegation playoff place on goal difference.

“Before Ligue 1’s last three games, we had a 20-point lead and all the observers said that this championship was over, but that was not the case,” Tuchel told PSG’s official website.

“Facing Strasbourg, Lille and Nantes, we have not managed to achieve the title of champions, and there are many reasons for that.

“From now on we must show that we are able to stop this situation and win the championship on Sunday.

“This is not the time to focus on Lille’s result, but to focus on ourselves. I expect a reaction from us against Monaco, a full match in which we show a mentality in line with our ambitions.

“Sunday it will be absolutely necessary to show our hunger to win and show we can play as a team. This is the only challenge that drives us.”

Tuchel confirmed his team will be without Thomas Meunier and Thiago Silva through injury, as well as the suspended Juan Bernat.

He said there was chance PSG could welcome back several players, including Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos, Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler.

After the Monaco game PSG play in the Coupe de final, in a week that could see them secure the domestic double.

Tuchel spoke of his teams focus on sewing up those two trophies.

Article continues below

“Our desire is to make a big performance against Monaco and to be ready for the final against Rennes the following Saturday.

“We place these two meetings of equal importance because they are two decisive meetings.

“We represent , so we are well aware of the objectives to be met. We are facing two challenges, and that starts on Sunday.”