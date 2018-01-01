'I don't want to upset this guy again!' - Pochettino responds to Man Utd rumours

Spurs' press officer interjected at a news conference on Thursday after persistent questions from reporters, and the 46-year-old was coy again

Mauricio Pochettino insists Tottenham need to be focussed despite rumours linking the Argentine to Manchester United.

The Spurs boss has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford next season after Jose Mourinho was sacked by United on Tuesday, and is yet to rule himself out of the job.

Tottenham's press officer angrily interjected during his news conference on Thursday to stop further questions about the rumours, but reporters again probed Pochettino after his side's thrilling win over Everton on Sunday.

"A lot [of] rumours happen. I don't want this guy to get upset again [pointing to Spurs press officer]. We need to be focussed. We will do our best to try to be successful," Pochettino said.

The speculation is sure to continue until the end of the campaign as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has only been appointed on an interim basis until then, meaning United are yet to appoint a permanent successor to Mourinho.

Zinedine Zidanne, who is out of work after leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season, has also been linked with the job, while rumours have emerged that Real could look to hijack United's bid for Pochettino and take him to Santiago Bernabeu.

Many onlookers have pointed to Pochettino's past at Southampton, where he refused to be drawn on speculation that he would leave for a bigger club, only to move to White Hart Lane in 2014.

A move to either the La Liga giants or the Red Devils would surely be hard for Pochettino to turn down, but Spurs fans will be hopeful he sticks to his word and steers them to a fourth successive top-four finish.

His side certainly showed encouraging signs in their first outing since the aggressive rumours emerged, claiming a 6-2 victory at Goodison Park thanks to goals from Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

Spurs face Bournemouth and Wolves at home next on Boxing Day and Saturday respectively before travelling to Cardiff City to round off a busy festive period.