I don't want to stress about my last Mamelodi Sundowns contract - Mosimane

The 55-year-old has been at the helm of the Brazilians for the past seven years

coach Pitso Mosimane says his years are now limited as he intends to sign his final contract at the club when his current deal expires at the end of this season.

Mosimane has confirmed he is in the middle of discussing a new contract with Sundowns but an agreement is yet to be reached.

According to Phakaaathi, the Caf -winning coach is "eyeing a salary in the region of R1 million per month."

The coach himself said he intends to continue as Sundowns coach after the conclusion of this season, but it would be his last contract with the Brazilians after two previous deals since he joined the club in 2012.

“Yeah, the contract… I think I have said it, I want to stay… I want to stay, I’m here, so at the moment there’s no agreement at this point in time but I hope we find an agreement,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Far Post.

“But what I know is that Sundowns want me to stay and what I know is I want to stay so we need to agree on staying. It’s the very first time I’m in this position… I’ve never been in this position before.

“I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve had two contracts, and there has never been any issue I have always signed them any time, any day and I don’t think you’ve heard before about me stalling on a contract.

“I am 55 and I want to go at 60 – this is too stressful. I can’t be having this stress all the time. So it is my last contract and I think it must be worth it that’s probably the last contract you know so I’m here I love Mamelodi Sundowns, the supporters love me and they want me to stay.”

In his seven-year stint as Sundowns coach, Mosimane has helped the Pretoria side to four Premier Soccer League ( ) titles, 2015 Nedbank Cup, two Telkom Knockout trophies, the 2016 Caf Champions League title as well as the 2017 Caf Super Cup.

His glittering reign is no surprise why Sundowns fans have embraced him as a cult hero while the club chiefs are desperate to keep him in charge.

“… and I want to stay and the team also has approached me to say, ‘Coach we want you to stay’. So we love each other you know… but we have not reached an agreement,” Mosimane said.

“We were talking [with the club] but we have not reached an agreement so there’s no rush especially when we all want to be together – there’s no rush.”

Sundowns are on course to finish this season with two major pieces of silverware; the Caf Champions League and the PSL crown.