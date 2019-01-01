"I don't want to go there" - Hunt on Bafana Bafana snub

The Nedbank Cup, Telkom Knockout Cup and MTN8 winning coach has wished the new national team coach well

head coach Gavin Hunt reluctantly discusses the national football team.

The local tactician is one of the most decorated coaches in the country, but he has been overlooked for the Bafana Bafana job over the years.

The job recently became vacant after British coach Stuart Baxter resigned following the 2019 (Afcon) finals.

The South African Football Association (Safa) has since appointed local tactician Molefi Ntseki as the new coach and Hunt has wished him well.

“Aargh, I don’t want to go there, hey. I wish Molefi well. He has got off to a great start," Hunt told the media.

Molefi guided Bafana to a 2-1 win over Mali in his first match in charge of the team which was the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge earlier this month.

South Africa will now take on in a 2021 Afcon qualifier next month.

"I wish him well. I don’t know how many games, I must have done a thousand games now," he said.

Hunt has won four titles - a record which he shares with accomplished coaches such as Ted Dumitru, Gordon Igesund and Pitso Mosimane.

The 55-year-old Hunt has been interviewed for the Bafana job in the past, but he was overlooked by Safa.

"I’ve been going since 1981," the former Moroka Swallows and Black coach added.

"So, Ja, I will tell you a few stories."

Wits will be away to Mozambican side UD Songo in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round, first-leg clash on Sunday.