"I don't want to go there" - Hunt on Bafana Bafana snub
Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt reluctantly discusses the South Africa national football team.
The local tactician is one of the most decorated coaches in the country, but he has been overlooked for the Bafana Bafana job over the years.
The job recently became vacant after British coach Stuart Baxter resigned following the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.
The South African Football Association (Safa) has since appointed local tactician Molefi Ntseki as the new coach and Hunt has wished him well.
“Aargh, I don’t want to go there, hey. I wish Molefi well. He has got off to a great start," Hunt told the media.
Molefi guided Bafana to a 2-1 win over Mali in his first match in charge of the team which was the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge earlier this month.
South Africa will now take on Ghana in a 2021 Afcon qualifier next month.
"I wish him well. I don’t know how many games, I must have done a thousand games now," he said.
Hunt has won four PSL titles - a record which he shares with accomplished coaches such as Ted Dumitru, Gordon Igesund and Pitso Mosimane.
The 55-year-old Hunt has been interviewed for the Bafana job in the past, but he was overlooked by Safa.
"I’ve been going since 1981," the former Moroka Swallows and Black Leopards coach added.
"So, Ja, I will tell you a few stories."
Wits will be away to Mozambican side UD Songo in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round, first-leg clash on Sunday.