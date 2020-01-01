I don't want credit for Jali rejuvenation at Mamelodi Sundowns - Mosimane

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder returned from Europe to become a vital cog in Downs' squad after initially struggling to establish himself

coach Pitso Mosimane has refused to take credit for reviving Andile Jali’s career which seemed to be on a downslide.

Following a stint in , Jali returned to and joined Sundowns where his early days were difficult with no regular football.

But this season after overcoming off-field issues, the former midfielder has been enjoying consistent football at Downs.

“I didn’t get him right‚ he got himself right‚” said Mosimane as per Times Live.

“I don’t want to get praise for his change of fortunes. Mine was to monitor him‚ advise him and to make him aware that it is the Sundowns brand that he represents.

“I also made him aware of protecting his image and to protect his family because I wanted him to return to Bafana Bafana‚ and to help us in the [Caf] . That was my part‚ the rest was up to him and he has done very well.

“I have never seen him play like this. I remember there was a time at Pirates with Oupa [Manyisa]‚ he was playing well‚ but football has changed.

“That time to this time‚ the tempo‚ the pressing and kilometres are different. The spaces are compressed‚ you can’t compare the era of Eric Tinkler to the era of Jali.”

In his early days at Sundowns, Jali appeared to have gained weight and his coach admits his challenges.

“He lost a lot of weight‚ he’s on top of his training programme and he is playing week in week out. It is unbelievable that we have him like this‚ it just shows that it is possible and I think he should be an example to other players to say you can turn around,” Mosimane said.

Jali’s form had earned him a place back in the South Africa national team squad before the 2021 qualifiers were postponed by Caf.