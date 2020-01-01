I don’t think that we must look at Kaizer Chiefs and feel sorry - Golden Arrows coach Ncikazi

Abafana Bes'thende are still unbeaten in the league and they will face Amakhosi, who have had to endure an inconsistent run of form

coach Mandla Ncikazi is refusing to read much into ’ struggle for positive results as he warns his side of a possible upset against the Soweto giants they host in a Premier Soccer League match at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs go into this match trying to recover from a run of three winless games, the last being an MTN8 semi-final, second leg 2-0 defeat to .

This is in contrast to Arrows who are yet to lose a match this season after two draws and a win.

With Chiefs struggling for positive results after going into the season without signing any new player, Ncikazi says they shouldn’t look at the Soweto giants with sympathising eyes.

“They also have youngsters who are very capable‚” Ncikazi was quoted as saying by Times Live.

“I really don’t think that we must look at Chiefs and feel sorry. Maybe the transition from one coach to another needs time because every transition needs time.

“Soon coach Gavin Hunt will be very competitive and I just hope he doesn’t become competitive against Arrows this weekend. He must wait and then after that he can be competitive.”

The Arrows coach says that he senses “danger” from wounded Chiefs as he cautions his charges against complacency.

“What looks obvious is not obvious and for me I see danger‚" said Ncikazi

“Kaizer Chiefs is still a very good team because this is the same team that was leading with 13 points at some stage last season. It’s the same players and just a change of the coach. They still have players like Lebogang Manyama‚ Khama Billiat and many other national team players.

“So‚ I don’t want us to believe that what we are seeing at the moment is what is going to happen during our match on Saturday. Like I said‚ I see danger and we have to be very careful.

“But we will prepare very well like we always do because we will be playing against a very good team. My message to the players is to be cautious when we enter that pitch. Results might not have gone their way up to this stage but they are still a very good team.

“If you look at their right back‚ he is an international player‚ Daniel Akpeyi is an international player‚ ltumeleng Khune is still a very good goalkeeper and he is a Bafana Bafana [international].

“Daniel Cardso is of international standard‚ Bernard Parker is a former international player‚ Manyama is a Bafana Bafana player‚ Billiat is with the Zimbabwean national team‚ Samir Nurkovic unfortunately is injured and I am happy that he is not around.”

In the absence of Nurkovic, no Chiefs striker is yet to score a goal this season in all competitions.