I don't think Middendorp will stay at Kaizer Chiefs next season - Jabu Mahlangu

The 61-year-old still has a year left on his contract with the Naturena-based side and the retired player believes he will not last longer at Amakhosi

Television pundit Jabu Mahlangu believes while aren't playing good football, they will still win the league this season.

This is a different view from what Mahlangu said a while ago where he backed instead of Amakhosi to win lift the trophy at the end of the current campaign.

However, he doesn't think Chiefs will keep Ernst Middendorp as head coach for next season.

More teams

"In my opinion‚ the only reason Chiefs wouldn't win this league title would be because they don’t want it. They are not playing good football at all‚ but they are grinding out results like they did last weekend when they came from behind to beat (3-2)," Mahlangu told TimesLIVE .

"And because of this, I don’t think that coach Ernst Middendorp will stay at the club next season because their fans don’t like the brand of football they are playing," he said.

Mahlangu is not suggesting in any way that Chiefs should change their style of play in the remaining matches, saying playing good football shouldn't be a priority.

"By saying that they are not playing good football‚ I am not in any way suggesting they must change their style because what they are doing is working for them. At this stage of the season‚ it is not about playing good or entertaining football‚ but about getting results."

The Daveyton-born legend said the reason for picking Chiefs over Sundowns is that Pitso Mosimane's men have had a dip in form since the resumption of the season.

Sundowns are winless in their last three league matches - drawing against both and and losing to .

"I have changed my mind and I am saying this league title will go to Naturena."

"Sundowns have dropped in form since they returned and this has presented Chiefs with a good opportunity‚" continued.

"The fact that Sundowns have dropped points since the restart of the season has left Chiefs in a very good position at the top.

Article continues below

With a handful of matches to go before the completion of the 2019-20 season, Mahlangu doesn't see Chiefs losing two games.

"I don’t see Chiefs losing two matches and allowing Sundowns to close the gap on the log standings.