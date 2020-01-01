I don’t think I’ve lost the spark - Kaizer Chiefs attacker Manyama

The 29-year-old is happy to be back onto the pitch but he is aware that a few more training sessions will help him return to his best

attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama is excited to be back in full training after three months of individual training at home.

The 29-year-old admits he still needs a few more sessions with the ball to regain his full fitness and be ready to compete.

"Football is in my blood. I just need a few runs and touches on the ball to warm up and should be ready to compete," Manyama told the Amakhosi website.

Manyama further revealed that the setup at training is different from what they are used to as clubs try to adhere to the government's regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

However, he feels good to be back with his teammates and he's looking forward to more sessions in the coming weeks.

"The set-up is new to us but we have to get used to it," said Manyama.

"It felt good to run through a few exercises. I look forward to more of these sessions. The touches are still good though. You saw me hitting the net a couple of times, right?" he asked.

Before the lockdown, Manyama recorded nine assists and seven goals in 26 matches across all competitions, and he doesn't think he has lost the spark after 102 days of no competitive football.

"I don’t think I’ve lost the spark," he continued.

"Also, it is refreshing to see my teammates albeit still maintaining a safe distance. The body feels okay so far because we kept working hard under lockdown, there is no problem on that one. Obviously, training on the pitch will tell as we go along," he said.

The international said the players just need to follow safety protocols so that they remain safe and play far away from the coronavirus.

"We just need to stay safe and follow the protocols. I am going home to rest now. It is important for everyone to stay safe so that when things get back, we are ready to do things together."

The Glamour Boy are targetting their first league title since 2015, and Manyama's first since turning professional 10 years ago.