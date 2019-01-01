I don't think it is possible - Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane on potential Bafana Bafana return

The Masandawana mentor has ruled himself out of returning to the national team fold despite his success with the Tshwane giants

coach Pitso Mosimane has played down a potential return to the national team hot seat.

With Bafana Bafana’s current head coach Stuart Baxter’s future uncertain following his team’s quarter-final 2019 elimination, questions are already being asked regarding a potential successor.

Mosimane is one name continuously thrown around by fans and many others within the football fraternity, since he has dominated the South African football scene as the head of Sundowns in recent years.

However, the rivalry amongst , and Sundowns fans could prove a stumbling block if the 54-year-old is to return to the national team fold.

"I don't think it is possible [I'll be a coach of Bafana again],” Mosimane was quoted as saying by SunSport.

“I have accepted the rivalry [between Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs] is high, do you know what I'm trying to say. You know Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans can't love me."

Meanwhile, Mosimane has also shared his thoughts on what the South African Football (Safa) should look at if they are to eventually appoint a new coach.

"We have to be realistic. If we say we want a certain style of play, we must have a coach who must help us have that certain style of play of football,” Mosimane explained.

A criticism of the Baxter tenure has been the British-born tactician's tendency to play a rather pragmatic brand of football.

"The national team or the football association must head-hunt the coach they want to play the way they want, because if they don't do that we'll get stuck again," he concluded.

It remains to be seen what decision will be made regarding the future of Baxter when the team returns to South Africa from on Saturday afternoon.