'I don't see 2021 Afcon being played in January' – South Africa coach Ntseki

Uncertainty clouds the next edition of the biennial tournament and the Bafana Bafana coach has added his voice on its likely fate

national coach Molefi Ntseki has expressed doubt on the possibility of the 2021 tournament being staged in January as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

is scheduled to host the next Afcon edition, from January 9 to February 6, but after the international football calendar was disrupted by the pandemic, Caf could be forced to switch the dates.

So far, back-to-back March qualifiers, as well as June games, have been indefinitely postponed, leaving a backlog on the road to Cameroon 2021.

Only two rounds of qualifiers have been played and the possibility of playing the four remaining rounds before the end of 2020 appears nearly impossible.

“If we can’t play the qualifiers in September, then I don’t see how will we have the tournament in January. In my view, the Afcon won’t be played in January and could be moved to June...,” Ntseki told the Safa website.

“The way I see it, the remaining four Afcon matches will need two Fifa weeks – even if it’s back to back, provided the clubs agree. The greatest challenge is that the coronavirus affects each country differently – which makes dealing with it all the more difficult in terms of returning to the field.”

Ntseki suggests that the qualifiers can be completed next year with the tournament being played in June.

The finals were originally pencilled for June but Caf moved it to January due to weather concerns in Cameroon.

June is also regarded to potentially suffer counter-attraction from the 2021 Uefa European Championship as well as the Copa America.

“If there is no play this year, then we may have to use March or April to complete the remaining matches and have the tournament in June – but Fifa has to provide leadership in that regard as they also need dates for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers,” added Ntseki.

The Bafana coach also feels that the crammed qualifying matches could cause fatigue on players who would have to balance it with their club football.

“Depending on how many matches are played, this may put a lot of strain on the players, as they also have to try and cover the backlog at club level,” Ntseki said.

“There will be a massive workload on players, which will lead to injuries – bearing in mind that they are only going back to training now after two months of inactivity – hence the five subs rule will be key to avoid fatigue. The start of leagues around the world gives hope to both Caf and Fifa.”

South Africa are in Group C of the qualifiers with , Sudan and Sao Tome e Principe with Ntseki’s men in the second position after recording a win and defeat so far.